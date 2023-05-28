“Beijing Internet 3.0 Innovation and Development White Paper (2023)” was released at the Zhongguancun Forum- China Daily

On May 27, 2023, the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park Management Committee released the “Beijing Internet 3.0 Innovation and Development White Paper (2023)” at the Zhongguancun Forum parallel forum “Internet 3.0: Future Internet Industry Development” (below referred to as the “White Paper”).

The release of the “White Paper” aims to further gather industry consensus and promote industrial development. It is another important work measure taken by the Municipal Science and Technology Commission and Zhongguancun Management Committee to continue to promote the development of the Internet 3.0 industry. The “White Paper” systematically analyzes and expounds Internet 3.0 connotation, system architecture, domestic and foreign development status, Beijing development status and development suggestions.

The “White Paper” believes that Internet 3.0 is a master of modern science and technology, an inevitable trend in the future development of the Internet industry, and a three-dimensional space with highly immersive interactive experience and fusion of virtual and real. Its scope includes highly immersive sensory experience and An experience of economic activities that connects virtual and real, covering metaverse and Web3 connotations.

“White Paper” will Internet 3.0The system architecture is divided into four layers: infrastructure layer, interactive terminal layer, platform tool layer, and application layer. Among them, the infrastructure layer provides the necessary infrastructure guarantee for the operation of Internet 3.0, mainly including artificial intelligence, blockchain, computing chips, Technologies such as communication networks; the interactive terminal layer provides equipment and technical support for the perception and interaction of the virtual and real world, mainly including technologies such as XR terminals, holographic images, and brain-computer interfaces. The platform tool layer provides technical support for the construction of actors and digital environments in virtual space, mainly involving digital content production technology, digital twins, etc. The application layer is to provide application services for consumer entertainment, industrial manufacturing, government services, city management, etc. The digital human, virtual space, and digital asset circulation service platform are typical application carriers with Internet 3.0 characteristics. The “White Paper” makes a detailed analysis of the key core technologies and industrial application directions involved in Internet 3.0.

From the perspective of industrial development, the “White Paper” believes that the currentGenerative artificial intelligence, XR interactive terminals, content production tool platforms, etc. are research hotspots in the Internet 3.0 industry. Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent and other domestic and foreign technology giants have launched layouts and led the way. Industrial development: Emerging applications such as digital human beings and digital collections have developed and implemented rapidly, and innovative entities have carried out application implementation explorations one after another.the Internet3.0 Social organizations are activethe capital market is gradually returning to rationality.

At the national level, the United States is leading the development of the global Internet 3.0 industry, Europe pays attention to privacy protection, and Japan and South Korea strive to become the leader of Internet 3.0. my country’s local governments are actively planning and developing, and more than 30 provinces and cities have issued support policies, especially Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and other places.

Regarding the development status of Beijing’s Internet 3.0 industry, the “White Paper” believes that Beijing is in a leading position in the country in terms of Internet 3.0 industry development policy measures, innovative enterprises, and scientific research foundation. current,Beijing is planning to carry out a series of work measures around key technologies, common technology platforms, application scenarios, innovation ecology and supervision, etc., to accelerate Beijing’s construction of an Internet 3.0 innovation highland with international influence. At the same time, Beijing continues to strengthen urban coordination and promote regional characteristic development.existHaidian strives to create a highland of original technology innovation. In Chaoyang, it focuses on the cultivation of innovative enterprises and the development of enterprise clusters. In Shijingshan, it strives to create benchmark scenarios such as science fiction and sports. In Tongzhou, it accelerates the construction of cultural tourism, smart city scenario applications, and metaverse innovation centers. Support Dongcheng and other districts to rely on their own advantages to actively plan the development of Internet 3.0 advantageous industries in the district.

Based on the analysis and judgment of the development status and trends of Internet 3.0, the “White Paper” pointed out that the current development of Beijing’s Internet 3.0 industry still faces challenges in terms of technology and talent support capabilities, the integrity of the industrial chain, and legal norms. In the next step, Beijing will strengthen policy support and organizational guarantees, speed up technological breakthroughs and the establishment of common platforms, promote the construction of “Internet 3.0+” application scenarios, do a good job in risk supervision, and create a good ecological environment for Beijing’s Internet 3.0 innovation and development.

It is understood that since the rise of the Internet 3.0 concept, the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government have attached great importance to the development of the Internet 3.0 industry, and will promote the development of the Internet 3.0 industry as an important task for the construction of Beijing’s international science and technology innovation center and the construction of a global digital economy benchmark city. The “Work Plan on Promoting Innovation and Development of Beijing’s Internet 3.0 Industry (2023-2025)” was officially released, laying out a comprehensive layout for the new Internet 3.0 track. (Du Juan, Beijing reporter station, China Daily)

[Responsible editor: Shao Bingqi]