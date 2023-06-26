Home » Gold closes: Gold and silver futures end higher on weaker dollar – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Gold closes: Gold and silver futures end higher on weaker dollar – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Gold closes: Gold and silver futures end higher on weaker dollar

2023-06-27 05:08:32 Source: Financial circles share to:

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat and scan

According to news from the financial world on June 27, the miscarriage of the Russian mutiny boosted the demand for safe-haven products such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds.

Gold futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $4.20 to settle at $1,933.80 an ounce, or 0.2%. Silver futures for July delivery rose 47 cents to $22.83 an ounce, or 2.1%.

Palladium futures for September delivery rose $23.70, or nearly 1.9%, to $1,302.70 an ounce, while platinum futures for July delivery rose $4.90, or 0.5%, to $928.60 an ounce. Copper futures for September delivery fell 1 cent, or 0.3%, to $3.80 a pound. Gold also benefited from a weaker dollar, with the ICE U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of currencies, down 0.2% to $102.70.

Chintan Karnani, an independent consultant who has tracked the gold market for the past 20 years, said there was safe-haven demand for gold following the developments in Russia.

There was a brief insurgency in Russia over the weekend, with the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group, briefly leading an uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Analysts said the situation in Russia continued to attract investors’ attention, but gold prices were also volatile on the back of a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields.

“Lower interest rates and a weaker dollar gave gold a small boost,” Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in emailed comments, adding that gold was trading near $1,910 an ounce before the weekend, a three-month low point.

See also  Kering: turnover grows by 14%. Contribution below expectations for its strongest brand Gucci

Gold and silver prices fell to their lowest levels in at least three months last week as fears of further central bank interest rate hikes weighed on the precious metal.

Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets, said in market commentary that the most important price level everyone is eyeing is $1,900, and the bulls want gold to remain above that level. If oil prices fail to hold that level, a drop towards the $1,850 mark is likely, he said.

You may also like

Guangzhou Automobile Group’s layout of flying car executives...

Lotto on Wednesday: The lottery numbers on June...

Santanchè: “Resignation? We don’t go after Report. Compact...

Minimum wage is to rise in two steps...

Leonardo: in coda al Ftse Mib a -3,5%

1 US dollar against 150 yen once again...

Exhaust scandal before the BGH today: What diesel...

Zignago Vetro focuses on sustainable products. More operational...

Era Merkel – keeper of prosperity or refusal...

Double-digit growth in headhunters: Key2people closes 2022 with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy