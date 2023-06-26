Home » ASUS Zenfone 10 Specs Exposure-ePrice.HK
Last week, we shared the news about ASUS Zenfone 10 body design and color. This flagship mobile phone will be released globally on June 29, and it is expected to be launched in Hong Kong in the short term. There are still a few days before the official release. If you think the appearance of ASUS Zenfone 10 is flattering like the moderator, and you are interested in knowing its specifications, let us know in advance.

Two Configuration Options

According to the reliable news from the German website WinFuture, Zenfone 10 will be equipped with a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and ASUS has prepared 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 16GB RAM, 512GB storage. Configuration, built-in 5,000mAh battery also supports wireless charging. The fuselage uses a metal middle frame and a plastic back, which is IP68 dustproof and waterproof. It will provide black, white, red, blue, and green 5-color fuselage options.

Rare 3.5mm headphone jack

It is reported that the Zenfone 10 will be equipped with a 32MP front selfie lens, and the rear of the machine will maintain a dual-lens camera configuration. The main lens is 200MP, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. From the latest leaked photos, it can be confirmed that ASUS provides a 3.5mm headphone jack for Zenfone 10, which is a feature that is rarely seen in flagship phones.

