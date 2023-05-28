Home » bad news for the Mediterranean
Health

bad news for the Mediterranean

by admin
bad news for the Mediterranean

Diet plays an important role in heart health. There are several diets that can help keep your heart healthy, but which one is best? In this article, we’ll explore the rankings of the best diets for heart health and the bad news for the Mediterranean.

The best diets for heart health

The ranking of the best diets for heart health was published by theAmerican Heart Association. The Mediterranean one, which is based on a diet rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, whole grains and healthy fats such as olive oil, has often been considered the best for heart health. However, according to the new rankings, the Mediterranean diet isn’t the best for heart health.

the DASH diet

The best diet for heart health, according to theAmerican Heart Association, is the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which focuses on increasing your intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, and nuts, and reducing your intake of high-fat foods. high in saturated fat and cholesterol. This diet was developed to help prevent and control high blood pressure, but is also beneficial for overall heart health.

Mediterranean diet drops in rankings

The Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, was ranked fourth. That’s because, although the Mediterranean diet is considered heart-healthy, it can be high in saturated fat and cholesterol, when eaten in large quantities. Additionally, many people following the Mediterranean diet also consume large amounts of alcohol, which can have negative effects on heart health.

There are also other diets that can be beneficial for heart health, such as the vegetarian diet and the vegan diet. However, these diets may require more effort to get all the nutrients you need.

See also  Moderna asks for Covid vaccine under 6 years to be ok in the US

In conclusion, diet plays an important role in overall health and cardiovascular system. The best diet for heart health is the DASH diet, followed by the Portfolio diet, which is similar to DASH but includes the addition of nuts and phytosterols. The Mediterranean diet is still considered heart-healthy, but it’s important to consume it in moderation and not overdo your alcohol consumption.

You may also like

Major changes to the use and value of...

Association for the promotion of rare and unrecognized...

the grenades are in eighth place. Racist insults...

Inter-Atalanta 3-2: Champions League qualifying trio waiting for...

«Agreement reached between Biden and McCarthy on the...

Conselice turns into a swamp, dirty water and...

Drugs to get high: after Striscia, the intervention...

Emilia Romagna, money to Africa with the Region...

“Be suspended immediately.” Storm on the Annunziata program

Don Milani, the lesson that won’t pass: a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy