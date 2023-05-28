Diet plays an important role in heart health. There are several diets that can help keep your heart healthy, but which one is best? In this article, we’ll explore the rankings of the best diets for heart health and the bad news for the Mediterranean.

The best diets for heart health

The ranking of the best diets for heart health was published by theAmerican Heart Association. The Mediterranean one, which is based on a diet rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, whole grains and healthy fats such as olive oil, has often been considered the best for heart health. However, according to the new rankings, the Mediterranean diet isn’t the best for heart health.

the DASH diet

The best diet for heart health, according to theAmerican Heart Association, is the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, which focuses on increasing your intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, fish, poultry, and nuts, and reducing your intake of high-fat foods. high in saturated fat and cholesterol. This diet was developed to help prevent and control high blood pressure, but is also beneficial for overall heart health.

Mediterranean diet drops in rankings

The Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, was ranked fourth. That’s because, although the Mediterranean diet is considered heart-healthy, it can be high in saturated fat and cholesterol, when eaten in large quantities. Additionally, many people following the Mediterranean diet also consume large amounts of alcohol, which can have negative effects on heart health.

There are also other diets that can be beneficial for heart health, such as the vegetarian diet and the vegan diet. However, these diets may require more effort to get all the nutrients you need.

In conclusion, diet plays an important role in overall health and cardiovascular system. The best diet for heart health is the DASH diet, followed by the Portfolio diet, which is similar to DASH but includes the addition of nuts and phytosterols. The Mediterranean diet is still considered heart-healthy, but it’s important to consume it in moderation and not overdo your alcohol consumption.