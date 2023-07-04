Beijing Leads the Way: Government Service Large-Scale Model Applications Set the Benchmark

Beijing is making significant progress in the application of large-scale models in various sectors, particularly in government services. The city recently released a demand list for general artificial intelligence large-scale model application scenarios, encompassing projects from the Municipal Administration Service Administration and the Municipal Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Service Center, among others.

These projects cover a diverse range of scenarios, including smart government affairs and smart office, with a total of 32 initiatives identified in the release. The municipal affairs service management bureau also issued requirements for government services that would benefit from large-scale models. These include areas such as government consultation, smart search, citizen hotline smart acceptance, and interactive smart government affairs.

This exploration into large-scale models in the field of government services is the first of its kind in China. The Beijing Municipal Service Large-scale Model is expected to have a significant impact on government management practices domestically and abroad. It is also expected to further accelerate the commercialization and application of large models.

Beijing has also taken steps to support the implementation of large-scale models through the “Beijing General Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Partnership Program.” Launched by the Municipal Economic and Information Bureau, the Municipal Science and Technology Commission, the Zhongguancun Management Committee, and the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, this program aims to establish an open cooperation platform for large-scale artificial intelligence models.

The program involves the collaboration of various companies and organizations. The second list of participants was recently released, featuring 63 companies, including Beijing Baidu Netcom Technology Co., Ltd., China Power Data Service Co., Ltd., and Beijing Jizhi Future Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Base Co., Ltd.

By building this collaborative cooperation mechanism, the partnership program seeks to optimize the layout of the industrial chain and enhance computing power and data supply support capabilities. Ultimately, the program aims to foster the growth of benchmarking enterprises that achieve breakthroughs in technology through the development and application of large-scale artificial intelligence models.

These advancements in Beijing’s general artificial intelligence industry and the innovative application of large-scale models are expected to contribute to the high-quality development of the field. Through these initiatives, Beijing is solidifying its position as a leader in harnessing the potential of large-scale models across various sectors.

