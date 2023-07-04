Longevity check-up: the seven risk factors to change to live longer

Nature as a personal trainer who trains us to stay healthy and live long. There are now numerous scientific studies that confirm how the time we spend immersed in nature becomes a determining factor in promoting our psychophysical well-being, with lengthening of healthy life expectancy, strengthening of the immune system, antidepressant and anti-inflammatory action, greater creativity, memory and sleep quality.

This is the common thread that animates the Dolomiti Wellness Festival in Pinzolo until 9 July, in the tourist area of ​​Madonna di Campiglio (TN). The goal is to take ‘doses of nature’, natural prescriptions that facilitate the change towards a state of optimal well-being. Among the many initiatives also the Longevity Check Up 7+, an entire day of screening – Saturday 8 July – by the doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome and the researchers of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, aimed at evaluating the seven main factors of modifiable risk to gain longevity.

The seven risk factors

Prevention is the key to keeping diseases at bay and at the same time gaining years of life. “Considering that genetic data affects between 20 and 25% of the life expectancy of each of us, this means that what makes the difference are lifestyle habits, from nutrition to physical activity: longevity is therefore a personal achievement,” he explains Francesco Landidirector of the Department of Aging, Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences, A. Gemelli University Hospital Foundation, Irccs of Rome.

There are seven main risk factors for cardiovascular health and we should focus our efforts for change on each of them: “Smoking, reduced daily consumption of fruit and vegetables, sedentary lifestyle, overweight/obesity, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and diabetes. These factors , modifiable with lifestyle, significantly influence our health and if kept under control can guarantee us successful aging in most cases”, explains Landi.

Good habits

The flip side of these seven risk factors are virtuous behaviors that each of us should try to implement: “Do not smoke, eat at least three servings of fruit and vegetables a day, exercise regularly, keep your weight under control and blood pressure, cholesterol and glycemia values”, continues Landi.

Rules that many people know well, but that it is difficult to follow to the letter. Why should they be convinced at the Dolomiti Wellness Festival? The attempt here is to exploit the naturalistic scenario and participation in the many activities planned as a stimulator of virtuous behavior that we can all adopt at any age. “From a scientific point of view – underlines Landi – an octogenarian who continues to exercise and a correct diet, has the same performance as a sedentary fifty-year-old. This means that we can gain thirty years of autonomy and performance”.

Il Longevity Check Up 7+

At the festival, on Saturday 8 July, in Piazza Carera, a screening activity will take place by the doctors of the Department of Geriatrics of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the UOC of Geriatric Internal Medicine of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation, aimed precisely to the assessment of the seven main modifiable risk factors, with the aim of making citizens aware of healthy lifestyles and encouraging cardiovascular prevention.

“We will be present with our prevention gazebos and available to submit our screening to anyone who wants to put themselves to the test”, explains Landi. The doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic evaluate the lifestyles followed (smoking, diet, physical exercise), through a capillary blood sample they measure blood sugar and cholesterol, then blood pressure, Body Mass Index, respiratory function and the quality of sleep.

Muscle mass and strength

Another aspect that doctors ‘investigate’ is muscle mass: “Our check-up also evaluates muscle mass and performance, to make us reflect on how our muscles can be a valid help for our future”, adds Landi. The circumference of the calf and arm and the isometric contraction force of the hand are measured using a dynamometer. The chair test is also carried out: “It is a test that is part of the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB). It consists of getting up from a chair with your arms crossed on your chest five times in a row and as quickly as possible. The time taken to perform the exercise is then measured”, explains Landi.

Good habits to take home

Also thanks to initiatives such as this one and to the Dolomiti Wellness Festival it is possible to implement new virtuous behaviors: “Summer is the time to relax, you go on vacation and get out of the routine. It’s the best time to try and start changing our habits: an extra walk, a jog in the morning, more fruit and vegetables, and of course, lots of water”, suggests Landi who invites, however, to continue with new and healthy habits even once we return to normal life

Nature as a personal trainer

Many initiatives included in the program of the Dolomiti Wellness Festival until July 9 in Pinzolo, in the tourist area of ​​Madonna di Campiglio, which has the slogan ‘Nature, your personal trainer’. From the health marathons that take place every day under the guidance of the doctors of the Italian Association of Forest Medicine and which will end with the Longevity Run organized by the doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic, to thematic workshops including that of 9 July by Alessio Carciofi, professor of Digital Wellbeing, entitled ‘Digital Detox: how to live a healthy relationship with technology‘.

And to test your level of well-being, you can play the Dolomiti Wellness Contest, the new free digital game dedicated to all mountain well-being enthusiasts. Pills of longevity, nutrition, healthy activities will accompany gamers towards awareness for a long and healthy life. By participating in the Contest, you can become a Dolomiti Wellness Ambassador. To do this, you need to download the Wicontest app to your smartphone and play until July 9th.

