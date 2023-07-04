Nicolas Chalmeau: Blending Japanese Craft and French Fashion in the Sillage Clothing Line

Yuthanan: A Rising Star in the Fashion Industry

Tokyo-based fashion brand, Sillage, has been making waves with its integration of Japanese craft history into clothing design. Spearheaded by KOL Nicolas Chalmeau, also known as Yuthanan, the brand has gained a significant following in the industry.

Originally from Paris, Yuthanan relocated to Tokyo and created his own brand, Sillage, which focuses on loose-fitting, small-batch production, and unique customization. The brand’s core collection emphasizes outdoor wear, offering a range of long and short aprons, as well as dungarees in high-quality French linen. These garments are available in various colors, including ivory, black, green, and orange.

This season, Sillage has introduced several notable items to its collection. In addition to long and short-sleeved shirts, the brand offers classic Hakama pants, vests, and Circular pants made from dark tropical wool. What makes these pieces even more special is that they are produced in Okayama, the renowned “denim capital of the world.”

Sillage’s Antique and Artisanal collections have also expanded with new fabrics sourced from around the globe. The brand ensures that even its accessories and footwear meet the same high standards as its clothing. The Field Hat, Casquette, Chapeau, and French Safari Hat have all been revamped and offer the perfect complement to Sillage’s clothing range.

In terms of footwear, Sillage doesn’t disappoint. The brand’s Coin Loafer Mule Muller shoes are crafted from ostrich skin and snake skin, featuring a Vibram outsole for added comfort and elegance. Moreover, Yuthanan collaborated with the Japanese brand Tomo & Co to create these exceptional shoes. The shoe design also pays tribute to Yuthanan’s dual heritage with unique baht and franc accents.

Yuthanan’s Sillage brand is gaining recognition for its thoughtful integration of Japanese craftsmanship and unique design concepts. With its focus on quality and attention to detail, Sillage is poised to continue making a name for itself in the fashion industry. Keep an eye out for future collections from this rising star in fashion.

