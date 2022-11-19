Original title: CBEX Beijing Service Base Service Package Upgrade

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Jie) On the first anniversary of the opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange, the capital market “Beijing Steward” service package of the Beijing service base of the Beijing Stock Exchange has been upgraded to version 2.0. The upgraded five service packages of “Jing Pei”, “Jing Guan”, “Jing Rong”, “Jing Zheng” and “Jing Xuan” will comprehensively help innovative small and medium-sized enterprises develop and grow relying on the multi-level capital market.

After the Beijing Stock Exchange announced its establishment last year, the National Equity Exchange Company signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Beijing Equity Exchange Center (“Beijing Fourth Board”), and the Beijing Base of the National Equity Exchange System (New Third Board) was officially unveiled. Afterwards, the Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the National Equity Exchange Company and the Beijing Stock Exchange to promote the joint construction of the “National Equity Exchange System and the Beijing Service Base of the Beijing Stock Exchange”. At present, the Beijing service base has initially covered 40% of the companies listed on the New Third Board and the Beijing Stock Exchange, and is playing an active role in building a new platform to serve Beijing’s regional economy and promoting the improvement of the capital’s multi-level capital market system.

According to the person in charge of the Beijing service base of the Beijing Stock Exchange, over the past year, the Beijing service base has explored the establishment of a service system and ecosystem that adapt to the needs of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises through training and counseling, policy docking, equity trusteeship, and stock and debt financing. Successfully promoted Yunxingyu, Mengtianmen, Daoheng Software and other enterprises to be listed on the New Third Board, served China Textile Standard to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, and reserved and cultivated nearly a thousand companies to be listed.

Today, with the upgrade of the “Beijing Steward” service package, the Beijing service base will fully help innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to grow and develop relying on the multi-level capital market. Among them, the “Jing Pei” service package will be cultivated in layers and categories on the special board of Beijing’s regional equity market. For companies that plan to go public within 1 to 2 years, organize a team of experts to comprehensively sort out the possible problems of the company’s listing, give opinions and suggestions on the feasibility of the company’s listing, and issue a comprehensive listing feasibility analysis report. Cooperate with the national stock transfer companies to launch a fast and batch transfer mechanism to further improve the efficiency of listing.

The “Sophisticated Management” service package will focus on strengthening the design and implementation of equity incentives for the company’s core team and employee stock ownership plans, the implementation of relevant tax deferred policies, and the matching of special financing products on the basis of equity management services.

The “Jing Rong” service package will rely on the “Share Warrant Registration and Transfer Comprehensive Service Pilot Platform” established by the Beijing Equity Exchange Center to provide service functions such as stock warrant registration, confirmation of rights, custody, valuation, transfer, exercise of rights, and industrial and commercial changes; Explore the establishment of a special private equity investment fund with stock options as the main investment strategy within Beijing, and provide financing solutions for early-stage scientific and technological innovation companies that are light on assets and heavy on R&D.

The “Beijing Administration” service package will improve the intellectual property policy service system with Beijing characteristics, further enhance the ability of intellectual property to empower innovation, build a platform for patent rights transfer and patent implementation licensing for enterprises, guide enterprises to increase investment in technological innovation, and improve core Technology research and development capabilities.

On the basis of providing special reports for enterprises, the “King Xuan” service package will enhance the brand value and social popularity of enterprises by inviting enterprises to enter the media live broadcast room and joint media to conduct on-site interviews with enterprises.

