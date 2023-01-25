Belgium will have 500 Iveco electric buses equipped with a high-performance battery pack assembled in Turin. In fact, Iveco Bus has signed a framework agreement with the Flanders public transport company, De Lijn (controlled by the government), for the sale of a first batch of 65 fully electric city buses E-Way and further batches up to a total of 500 vehicles. The vehicles will be built in the group’s French plants, with the prospect of building part of them in the new Italian factory under construction in Foggia. The 18-metre model for De Ljin will be equipped with a high-performance battery pack assembled in the new Fpt Industrial ePowertrain plant in Turin, the site entirely dedicated to the production of Iveco’s range of electric powertrains and the first with net zero CO2 emissions of the group.

The buses will be used in several cities in Flanders, with deliveries starting in 2024 and potentially for six years. Together they will form the largest fleet of articulated electric buses in operation produced by Iveco Bus. The E-Way bus, with 800 units already in operation that have traveled 42 million kilometres, is available in 4 different lengths, offers the choice of slow charging overnight or fast charging via pantograph.

«Iveco Bus was among the pioneers on the frontier of electric mobility – comments Domenico Nucera, president of the company’s Bus Business Unit – We have invested heavily to develop a complete range of products and services for zero-emission mobility. This new agreement follows the recent one with Busitalia and brings the number of orders for our electric buses up to 2,000, from 60 customers in 14 European countries».