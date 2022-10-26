The duel between the two platforms of Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity will be staged in November. It was previously reported that the release of the Dimensity 9200 platform will be earlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen2, and the first model is expected to be released after November 20.

Today, the digital blogger “Digital Chat Station” posted the first AnTuTu score information of Dimensity 9200.The measured running points at room temperature exceeded 1.26 million.

From the score results,The Dimensity 9200 CPU score is 273413 points, and the GPU score is 550767 points.As a comparison, the Dimensity 9000+ running score is 1,146,594 points. From the results, the X3 super core + Immortalis G715 of the Dimensity 9200 has improved a lot.

According to reports, the Dimensity 9200 adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, the CPU architecture is upgraded to a new generation of ultra-large core Cortex-X3, and the GPU architecture is upgraded to Immortalis-G715.

According to Arm’s official data,The X3 core has improved the energy efficiency ratio, and its performance is claimed to be up to 25% higher than the previous generation Android flagship.

It is worth mentioning that at the previous MediaTek technical communication conference, seven technologies of the next-generation flagship Dimensity mobile platform were announced, including mobile light tracking, mobile GPU efficiency enhancement scheme, AI image semantic segmentation, 5G new dual-pass , Wi-Fi 7, high-fidelity Bluetooth audio, high-precision navigation. These new technologies are expected to be used first on the Dimensity 9200.