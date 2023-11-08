Benelli presents two Bkx300s and four Tornados at Eicma 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Benelli presented numerous new products at its stand in Milan this year, grouped under the banner of three models: the Bkx300 and Bkx300S, and the Tornado 300, 400, 500 and Naked Twin 500.

Bkx 300 e Bkx 300 S

It is an adventure and a naked that have in common the new single-cylinder four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine with 292.4 cc and 29.2 hp, combined with a six-speed gearbox. The clutch has a torque servo and anti-slipper, which allows the clutch lever actuation force to be reduced, as well as making gear changes more fluid. The Bkx 300 is an easy and light motorcycle, designed to offer easy handling and control in all conditions, both on asphalt and off-road (the suspension has 180 mm of travel, the front rim is 19 inches). The Bkx 300 S is also agile but prefers the city and guided routes, with many curves, in which to exploit the agile chassis of the Pesaro naked which is fitted with a 17-inch front rim. The Bkx 300 will arrive in the second half of 2024.

Tornado 300, 400 and 500

The Tornado sports car family is divided into three different models which differ in the displacement of the parallel twin and the chassis (different frames and suspensions). The 500 and 400 have the same maximum power – 47.6 hp (35 kW, within the A2 limit) – but the smaller one reaches it at 10,000 rpm instead of 8,500. Unlike the 400, the 500 has more valuable components: it features adjustable Marzocchi suspensions and Brembo brakes with double front discs. The 300 has a maximum power of 35 hp and features adjustable suspension. The Tornados will arrive in early 2024.

Tornado Naked Twin 500

Another version of the Tornado is the naked equipped with the tested 500 cc twin-cylinder, in line with the Euro 5+ regulation, capable of 47.6 hp and a peak torque of 46 Nm; the engine is already present on the Trk 502 and Leoncino 500, but in this latest evolution it receives several updates. The distinctive element of the model is the new front light with a “T” shaped light signature. Availability is for mid-2024.

