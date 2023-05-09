Berlin-Brandenburg: Brewery Association expects “most expensive beer garden summer ever”

Dhe Brewery Association Berlin-Brandenburg expects the “most expensive beer garden summer of all time”. That said Vice-Chairman Stefan Fritsche of the “Bild” newspaper on Monday. Consumers are already paying “top prices, especially for draft beer in beer gardens, pubs and restaurants”.
Prices that nobody would have thought possible just a few months ago have meanwhile “been established across the board,” Fritsche continued. A price above five euros for half a liter of draft beer is now “standard” in many places. The beer price of 7.50 euros for half a liter, which was still considered “utopian” at the beginning of the year, has already been breached in the first pubs.
Fritsche, head of the Neuzelle monastery brewery in Brandenburg, told the newspaper that he was “relieved” at the higher prices. Regional breweries in particular are dependent on this in order to cushion the sharp rise in costs for energy, raw materials and higher wages. He now sees “the chances that we can still preserve the colorful diversity of German brewing tradition,” said the association’s vice president.
