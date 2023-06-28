Home » Berlin has no money for expropriations!
Business

Berlin has no money for expropriations!

by admin
Berlin has no money for expropriations!

Thirdly, Berlin cannot afford to have companies with hundreds of thousands of apartments incorporated. Because even if a few within the Commission pleaded not to compensate the companies at the economic equivalent, but to take away their property at “cheap” special conditions, the compensation payment due should ultimately amount to a mid-double-digit billion amount. Apart from the fact that, despite the enormous expenditure, not a single tenant would be helped and, above all, not a single apartment would be created, Berlin could not come close to raising the money for it. After all, the debt brake in the Basic Law also applies to the state of Berlin and the capital is already up to its neck in debt.

The only advice we can give is to remain calm: Don’t get upset, because Berlin can’t afford its socialist dreams of expropriation!

Also read: Vonovia boss Rolf Buch’s fear of relegation

See also  Bags still on records. Milan (+ 0.4%) closes with the seventh rise in a row

You may also like

Africa: An exclusive platform for Afrobeat sound is...

Rackete defamation, the Senate room “saves” Salvini

2023 The 22nd International CBME Pregnancy, Baby and...

Bought a caravan for 11,500 euros – that’s...

Eataly leaves a bad taste in Farinetti’s mouth,...

Digital euro: cash is freedom!

the shadow of Colonel Goïta after the constitutional...

Australia’s CPI rose more than expected in May...

Shortly after the Titan tragedy: Branson’s company offers...

Luca Barbareschi under a photo of Elodie: “I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy