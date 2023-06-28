Barbie 2 is already under discussion, but what does Margot Robbie think?

Is Margot Robbie interested in a Barbie sequel? According to a new report, the production is already considering a sequel but the lead actress has preferred to curb enthusiasm.

Barbie is expected in theaters this summer and there are those who are already dreaming of a second film. But is it really possible? As reported by Screen Ranta new report has emerged that a possible sequel was introduced in the discussion, but Margot Robbie she would still be holding back at the idea. For what reason? The iconic Mattel doll will soon conquer the big screen with the features of Margot Robbie, who plays the beloved doll in the throes of an identity crisis. Her feet are no longer arched like they used to be and she is plagued by existential dilemmas. For this she embarks on a journey away from Barbie Land: the destination is the real world, which does not know Barbie in the flesh.

Could Barbie have a sequel? What does Margot Robbie think

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and involves a very rich cast starting from the protagonist. But what does Margot Robbie think of a possible sequel? According to a new report shared by the Time, the production has broached the possibility of a second film and is reportedly talking behind the scenes, but it seems that Margot Robbie is still pretty holding back on the idea. It is rumored that the CEO of Mattel Inon Kreiz is open to making more Barbie movies and of course Margot Robbie was involved in the conversation. However, the actress preferred to focus all attention on the success of the first film, due out in July. She would have stated:

From this point on things can go a million different ways. But I think you risk walking into a trap when you try to make the first film already thinking about the next sequels.

Even the CEO of Mattel would have commented on the possibility: “We are trying to produce films that are real cultural events. If you can convince artists like Greta and Noah to embrace this opportunity by giving them creative freedom, then you can have a major impact”. Considering the background of the Mattel doll, a sequel film could be quite natural to make. A few days ago too Gal Gadot commented on the possibility of working with Margot Robbie. The interpreter of Wonder Woman at first she had been evaluated as the protagonist of Barbie, but could not accept due to incompatibility of the agenda. Still, as she weighs future possibilities, she admitted that she would do anything to work with Margot Robbie. Also make a sequel to Barbie? We’ll see.

