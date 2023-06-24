Home » Berlusconi and the will: from quotas to villas up to the future of Forza Italia, all the issues to be resolved
Business

Berlusconi and the will: from quotas to villas up to the future of Forza Italia, all the issues to be resolved

by admin
Berlusconi and the will: from quotas to villas up to the future of Forza Italia, all the issues to be resolved

MILANO – Between the headquarters of Mfe in Cologno, that of Mondadori in Segrate up to the Roman palaces, there is no mention of anything else. But for the opening of the will of Silvio Berlusconi, who died last June 12 at the age of 86, we will have to wait a few more days. The last wishes of one of Italy’s most famous entrepreneurs, as well as a highly controversial political figure, are entrusted to notary Arrigo Rovedawho oversaw the creation of Forza Italia and the divorce practices with Veronica Lario for the knight.

See also  Musk sold flowers to Twitter employees to make money

You may also like

Tim, the Macquarie fund against the Cdp-Kkr axis:...

Marco Polo teams up with Brazilian startup Lume...

How dangerous is the situation in Europe’s largest...

Lease the VW Taigo privately: This top deal...

Farnese d’or, Delespaul (CCI France Italie) strategic relationships

Government, what game are we playing? Tajani backtracks...

Škoda Kamiq in commercial leasing: Top deal under...

Prigozhin, Meloni convenes Intelligence, “Italians in Russia are...

Tesla AI account quietly launched: Building a basic...

Carlsberg signs sales agreement for business in Russia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy