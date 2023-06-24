Berlusconi and the will: from quotas to villas up to the future of Forza Italia, all the issues to be resolved

MILANO – Between the headquarters of Mfe in Cologno, that of Mondadori in Segrate up to the Roman palaces, there is no mention of anything else. But for the opening of the will of Silvio Berlusconi, who died last June 12 at the age of 86, we will have to wait a few more days. The last wishes of one of Italy’s most famous entrepreneurs, as well as a highly controversial political figure, are entrusted to notary Arrigo Rovedawho oversaw the creation of Forza Italia and the divorce practices with Veronica Lario for the knight.

