Berlusconi, for 4 out of 10 Italians Forza Italia will disappear. And about Giorgia Meloni…

Berlusconi, for 4 out of 10 Italians Forza Italia will disappear

The preferences of Italians towards Silvio Berlusconi as an entrepreneur and politician are the subject of debate, as revealed by the survey weekly conducted by Political thermometer from 12 to 15 June 2023. 47.1% of the interviewees expressed a negative opinion on Berlusconi politico, while 43.8% have positive opinions. As regards Silvio as an entrepreneur, the positive assessments (65.8%) outweigh the negative ones (20.6%).

The death of Berlusconi will have a significant impact on Come on Italy, according to the majority of Italians. 41.1% believe that the party will disappear due to the exodus of its members to other parties, as “without Berlusconi there is no future for Forza Italia“. 18.3% believe that the party will split between the faction closest to Georgia Melons and the one furthest from the government. On the other hand, a third of those interviewed believe that Come on Italy it will continue to exist, either as a moderate centre-right party with new leadership (22.9%), or as a smaller, more niche party (14.1%).

Some believe instead that the death of Berlusconi will have serious consequences on the government Melons. Only 5.7% believe the turmoil in Come on Italy will lead to the fall of the government. 41.1% think that nothing will change since there is no alternative to the current majority in Parliament. 21.2% expect some friction with Forza Italiabut in the end the government will continue, while 29.2% believe that the weakening of FI he will push his parliamentarians to extend the legislature as much as possible to avoid new elections.

In the week of the death of Berlusconi, Giorgia Meloni maintains a level of trust equal to 43.8%. Voting intentions recorded by Political thermometer show a 0.5% increase in Forza Italia, bringing it to 8.3%.

Brothers of Italy drops to 29.3%, while the Democratic party it rises by three tenths to 19.6%. 5 Star Movement (16%) e Lega (9.1%) both advance by a tenth. Action is at 3.7%, Left/Greens at 2.6%, remaining ahead of Italia Viva (2,4%) e Italexit e +Europa (both at 2.3%).

