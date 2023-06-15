Home » Berlusconi, Lerner bad and Cairo good: the sober and successful funeral. Balance
Business

Berlusconi, Lerner bad and Cairo good: the sober and successful funeral. Balance

by admin
Berlusconi, Lerner bad and Cairo good: the sober and successful funeral. Balance

Berlusconi’s funeral, appreciated the balance of Romano Prodi and the proximity of Cairo. The comment

Second Gad Lerner, as a Carofiglio o one Giannini whatever, “woman Flavia Franzonidisappeared on Tuesday, wife of the former premier of the Olive Tree, il Roman professorsaid Mortadella – who named the inadequate journalist, director of Tg1, by mistake – belongs to an “Italy better than that of the deceased leader of the centre-right, Silvio Berlusconi”.

I share the tranchant judgment of Head grainformer deputy of the DS: “God, Lerner, what a horrible comment!” And the reporter then went to the sober funeral of the former prime minister. Among the many evaluations expressed on the former prime minister’s activity, I appreciated the balance and moderation demonstrated by Romano Prodi, who was a political opponent of Cav. and by the publisher of RCS, urban Cairothe first young collaborator of Berlusconi and then manager, on the rise, in disagreement with him on the company strategies of Mondadori Advertising.

READ ALSO: Berlusconi, funeral amidst tears and chants. “He Was a Man, Now He Meets God”

READ ALSO: Berlusconi, the most touching images: photos and videos of the funeral at the Duomo

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Petrochemical crisis, the commissioner Turano: "In Syracuse there will not be another Taranto, that's why"

You may also like

Ia, the EU rules are coming to limit...

Bill Gates’ visit to China may meet Xi...

Motion miners use sensors on the body for...

Why India is so keen to buy German...

Fair compensation, here are the strengths and weaknesses...

China’s May Retail Sales, Industrial Value-Added Both Fall...

Politics – educational scientists expect “revolution” on the...

Fair compensation, here are the strengths and weaknesses...

Pros and cons Contribution equivalence in the statutory...

Fed leaves rates unchanged after ten consecutive monetary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy