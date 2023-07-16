Berlusconi, other than Arcore: Marta Fascina packs her bags

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Marta Fascina

Berlusconi, Marta Fascina ousted by Arcore? It’s not impossible. Here are the latest rumors

She was the last companion of Silvio Berlusconi, next to him in the last years and moments of his life (at the San Raffaele in Milan). call “wife” by the founder of Forza Italia himself, although the rite that had consecrated their union (a private ceremony in March 2022) had actually been symbolic, therefore a “non-marriage”. Thus martha fascinates. Always shy and silent, “one step behind the President” – as she described herself in a letter of rectification to Everyday occurrence last June. Now, almost thirty days after Berlusconi’s death, the blue deputy – contrary to what has been rumored in recent weeks – could be ousted from Villa San Martino in Arcore (in Brianza), the estate where the two went through the lockdown together with the Covid that had also affected the Cavaliere and where she has her residence.

Read also: Berlusconi, a condition did not occur in his will: risk of nullity

To disclose the indiscretion is Dagospythe king of online gossip, according to which “Pier Silviowho never loved her to the point of deserting the morganatic wedding between her and father Silvio, he gave her until October to box bags, shoes and cashmere scarves and leave the Arcore residence”. According to what we read, therefore, the situation is taken over by Berlusconi’s eldest son, who in fact was also the great absentee at their “wedding”. to validate this hypothesis there is then the question – age-old – of the testamentthe third and last, the one drawn up in 2022, which contains the famous legacy of 100 million to the blonde parliamentarian of Forza Italia and which could now be challenged by the Knight’s own children.

Subscribe to the newsletter