Berlusconi, quiet night: no bulletin today

Fourth night in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, who is preparing to face Easter still hospitalized on the first underground floor of the hospital San Raffaele in Milan where he is found due to a pulmonary infection that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The 86-year-old leader’s night would have been “quiet” as hospital sources assure, a circumstance that increases the optimism of family and friends. Moreover, as Professor Alberto Zangrillo surprisingly announced yesterday, Berlusconi is reacting well to the therapy, said the chief of resuscitation, thus replying to the conflicting rumors circulating in the last few hours.

At the moment it is excluded that the hospital issues a bulletin today, according to what is learned; instead we await the usual visits from relatives who have never missed a day since Wednesday. He came back yesterday too his brother Paolo, who was the first to arrive, his children Luigi, Marina and Piersilvio. And still the friend of a lifetime, the president of Mediaset Fedele Confalonieri for the third consecutive day. First time for Gianni Letta, the faithful political adviser who, choosing an Easter metaphor, wanted to comfort everyone: “The road to rebirth, if not resurrection, is taken”. All while fears and attention, even from the media, apparently continue to decline: after five days the number of journalists called to crowd the hospital courtyards has begun to dwindle, just as the openings of the newspapers dedicated to him are changing, with the news gradually ousted by others on the main homepages and front pages.

Tajani: “Silvio will have a fundamental role, no splits”

Meanwhile Antonio Tajani tells Corriere della Sera about Forza Italia: “There is no doubt that it exists and will exist, with Berlusconi. Which is there even when he doesn’t make rallies and doesn’t go on TV. It’s not the first time that Berlusconi has had to distance himself from day-to-day work for health reasons, but we have always continued following his instructions.” And on the risk of splits: “It’s a hypothetical period of unreality. Nobody wants to leave the movement that elected him and nobody is asking for or proposing congresses. We are all focused only on our leader and wait for him to come back. Something that doesn’t exist is being dramatized.”

Alessandro Cattaneo, who has recently lost his position as group leader in the Chamber, instead tells Repubblica: “Come on Italy is Berlusconi, I can’t see any more without him. I know his work capacity, his charisma. Unique and irreplaceable”. As Repubblica explains, “it is a consideration that leads straight to the issue of succession, for which Tajani is in pole position. Part of the party believes it is not automatic.

According to Cattaneo “It’s not a topic on the agenda. We just have to work to be that unique and irreplaceable garrison of liberal pro-European, guarantor, and Christian values. We have to follow his usual indications, but it’s more important than ever today you work inclusively, without currents”.

Meloni needs Fi to remain standing for the alliance with the Ppe

La Stampa focuses on Meloni’s strategies, which could be tempted to manage the situation. But according to the Turin newspaper, “for the stability of the government it is necessary that Forza Italia does not implode. The Meloni government is based on a large parliamentary majoritybut on a delicate political balance: without the more moderate component it would be difficult to talk about the “center-right” and the balance of power between the FdI and the Lega would also need to be re-discussed”

According to La Stampa, there are some fears of the premier: without the Berlusconians the alliance with the Ppe is at risk. So much so that someone in the League asks Matteo Salvini to try to enter before FdI does.

