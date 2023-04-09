8:42

Zelensky: NATO will truly protect Europe only if we are part of it

NATO will truly be able to guarantee the security of Europe only if Ukraine is part of it. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech, in which he thanked the Lithuanian parliament for advocating the need to bring Kiev into the Atlantic Alliance. “I thank the Lithuanian people, all Lithuanian politicians for understanding the current security situation in Europe – said Zelensky, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda – only together with Ukraine, the Alliance will be able to guarantee real protection for Europe” .