In his evening speech, the Ukrainian president thanked the Lithuanian parliament for having supported the need for Ukraine to join the Atlantic Alliance. Meanwhile, yesterday the Russian army bombed the Kherson region in southern Ukraine 71 times
-
Today Gazprom will ship 36.8 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine
Russia’s Gazprom said today it will ship 36.8 million cubic meters of gas to Europa through Ukraine, compared to yesterday’s 37.2 million cubic meters.
-
Zelensky: NATO will truly protect Europe only if we are part of it
NATO will truly be able to guarantee the security of Europe only if Ukraine is part of it. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech, in which he thanked the Lithuanian parliament for advocating the need to bring Kiev into the Atlantic Alliance. “I thank the Lithuanian people, all Lithuanian politicians for understanding the current security situation in Europe – said Zelensky, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda – only together with Ukraine, the Alliance will be able to guarantee real protection for Europe” .
-
Kiev: Russian attack in the Kharkiv region, at least 2 dead
At least two men have died in the small town of Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region, according to a Telegram post by local Ukrainian authorities cited by CNN. Russian bombing they killed two men, aged 65 and 34Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv’s military administration, said. Dvorichna is located on the east side of the Kharkiv region, close to the front line in the neighboring Luhansk region.