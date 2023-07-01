berlusconi testament football monza – La Stampa

MILAN. Three weeks after Silvio Berlusconi’s death, his will has not yet been opened, with all the balances that he will be able to seal in Fininvest and, in cascade, in the two major subsidiaries Mfe-Mediaset and Mondadori, but also in the 30% owned Banca Mediolanum . The succession will obviously also include a lot of liquidity, movable and immovable assets, on which various appraisals are being carried out. With some decisions that would have already been taken by the heirs, including the future sale of the Monza football club.

The wait of the market for the opening of the last wishes of the founder of the Biscione focuses on next week, especially on the second half. The countdown for an affair, which obviously isn’t just private, has begun with some obligatory stages. The first was the holding of the meeting and the yearly appointment of Fininvest’s board of directors, a moment characterized by the full confirmation of the board and some marginal notes. The greatest was the physical presence during these passages of the president of Mfe-Mediaset Fedele Confalonieri, who does not hold any office in the family holding. An important adviser for the ‘boys’, as Berlusconi called his children. Just as Gianni Letta is permanently warned in the Arcore villa, to plan the group’s ‘political’ future as well.

In any case, financial analysts know that the founder of the Alfa Romeo has made safe decisions, beyond the “legitimate” share of 20% of Fininvest which could be assigned in different ways to the heirs. Greater uncertainties about non-financial assets. Among the many lawyers who assist their children there is some fear of surprises on this level, starting with the hypothesis that in the hospitalizations at San Raffaele Berlusconi may have made some changes to his will. Which in any case is kept by the historic notary Arrigo Roveda, whose studies carried out their usual activity in the hours following the Fininvest meeting.

The many reconstructions first indicated last Monday and then the next as the most reliable dates for reading the last will, but at the moment the focus is on the end of next week. In fact, Mfe-Mediaset will present its annual schedules on Tuesday evening, a crucial moment for the group. It is on the basis of the programs that television advertising is collected which, apart from other issues, is the instrument that largely circulates the most “cash” for the Biscione: last year Mfe-Mediaset recorded a declining cash flow but still positive for over 360 million.

It is therefore clear that one would not want to overlap the two things also from a media point of view, also because some decisions appear to have already been addressed. The first concerns the Monza football club, for which talks have been held for the possible sale with Vaghelis Marinakis, the Greek entrepreneur close to the conservative Greek premier Mitsotakis and owner of the Athenian team Olympiacos. Interviews which were followed by successive approaches by the many US investment funds interested in Italian football. In concrete terms everything will obviously be realized after the opening of the founder’s will, but the strong indication of Adriano Galliani, now number one of the Brianza-based company and member of the board of directors of the holding family, as a center-right candidate for the Monza seat in the Senate, vacant after Berlusconi’s death. The supplementary elections will be held in October, so we will have to wait, but the choices in the Brianteo stadium area appear to have already been taken.