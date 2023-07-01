Home » Dilano van’t Hoff, the 18-year-old driver died in an accident on the Spa track
Dilano van’t Hoff, the 18-year-old driver died in an accident on the Spa track

Dilano van’t Hoff, the 18-year-old driver died in an accident on the Spa track

Tragedy in the 2023 Formula Regionale European championship. During the second race of the fourth stage of the championship in Spa-Francorchamps, the 18-year-old Dutch driver Dilano van’t Hoff died following an accident. “We are devastated by the loss of one of our greatest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to the team during his time with us. Dilano has been part of the MP Motorsport family since his debut in 2021,” wrote the team of the hapless pilot in a post on Twitter.

Several teams paid tribute to the young driver, with McLaren saying it was “very saddened to learn of the death of Danilo van’t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all entire MP Motorsport team in this difficult moment,” added McLaren. This drama closely resembles that of Anthoine Hubert, who tragically died on the same Belgian circuit on 31 August 2019 during a Formula 2 race.

