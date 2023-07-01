The walls painted by Banksy at the Villa Reale in Monza – Lombardy

Exhibition starting from this weekend until November 5th

(ANSA) – MONZA, JULY 01 – Starting this weekend, the Royal Villa of Monza will host the large walls painted by Banksy in 2009, 2010 and 2018, created in London, Devon and Wales.



The exhibition ‘Banksy. Painting Walls’, until November 5th, is curated by Sabina de Gregori.



The most important wall weighs seven tonnes, is known as Season’s Greetings, and appeared in Port Talbot, Wales in December 2018. It features a young boy denouncing the environmental emergency in one of the most polluted cities in the world.



The exhibition, in the Orangerie, is produced by Metamorfosi Eventi with SM.Art, WeAreBeside and Consorzio Parco e Villa Reale.



