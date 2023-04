MILANO – Television, football, publishing, Italian savings, villas with their tycoon splendor and much more, including three jets and an Agusta AW139 helicopter, now a bit outdated. Even if the golden age of television is long gone, when Mediaset alone capitalized more than 18 billion euros on the Stock Exchange (it was 1999), the economic kingdom built by Silvio Berlusconi remains a first-rate groupwith a heritage whose boundaries are not always easy to trace.