WARM UP Estrella de Levante hangs schedules and distribution by days

WARM UP Estrella de Levante hangs schedules and distribution by days

The festival WARM UP Levante Star It is getting closer and closer and the organizers are already revealing to all the schedules of each of the concerts. The event will take place at the La Fica Fairground in Murcia from the April 28 to 30. He 28 the party will take place Welcome V Birthday where you will have a smaller group of singers and musicians compared to the other two days. The fertilizers already are for sale and can be purchased through this link.

The first day, which is welcome party plus the anniversary of this fifth edition of the event, will perform: Kasabian, Hot Drinks, Miss Caffeine, ELYELLA and Innmir. He April 29 and 30 They will sing a long list of artists from all over and from different musical genres such as: Vetusta Morla, Amaia, Carolina Durante, Cariño and Temples among many others.

The festival WARMP UP has published the schedules of the three days, being Friday 28 the one with the shortest duration and the one with the fewest scenarios. That is, the opening of doors will be at 19:30 and it will end at 4 am and there will only be two scenarios. He Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 the doors will open at 17:30 latehey everything will end at 6 am and they will have four different scenarios. To check the hours in which each of the musicians will play, you can look at their website: https://warmupfestival.es/.

