







On December 23, 2022, stock index futures fluctuated within a narrow range. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.10%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.08%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) It fell 0.08%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.60%.

On December 23, the broader market rose and fell throughout the day, with the ChiNext Index leading the decline. The Prev Index fell by 3.85% this week. On the disk, education stocks were strong throughout the day, Quantong Education 20CM daily limit, Kaiwen Education, Guomai Technology daily limit. The digital economy-related sectors collectively strengthened, and the direction of data elements led the rise. Jiahua Technology had a daily limit of 20CM, and Zhongguang Tianxuan had a daily limit. Medical device concept stocks soared in the afternoon, and Kangtai Medical and Lexin Medical rose by more than 10%. In terms of decline, the track stocks continued to adjust, and the semiconductor sector led the decline. Xinyuan Micro, Kangqiang Electronics, and Longsys fell by more than 9%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,600 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 585.3 billion, a decrease of 72.2 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as education, data elements, state-owned cloud, and smart medical care were among the top gainers, while POE films, Chiplets, automobiles, and semiconductors were among the top decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.28%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.25%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.4%. Trading in the Shanghai-Shenzhen Stock Connect was suspended due to the Christmas holiday.

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan