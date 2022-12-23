A winter storm battering swathes of the United States could temporarily disrupt exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf Coast, exacerbating global fuel shortages, Zhitong Finance APP has learned. The cold front is expected to last for days, prompting warnings from Maine to the Gulf of Mexico. The United States is a major LNG exporter and a major supplier to Europe, meaning port disruptions could have global ramifications.

Sub-zero temperatures and strong winds through Dec. 26 could delay or suspend pilot service on the Sabine-Neches waterway in Texas, according to a Moran Shipping notice. The waterway serves the Sabine Pass terminal, the largest LNG export facility in the United States.

Pilots at the Port of Corpus Christi, who are responsible for docking ships in the South Texas area, have suspended boarding due to the cold, according to Moran. This could affect vessel traffic at the Corpus Christi LNG export facility.

Cheniere Energy, operator of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals, said they have been preparing for and responding to extreme weather to manage operations safely. The company did not comment on the current operations of the facilities.