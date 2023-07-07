Home » Berlusconi’s testament, “involuntary” assist. Forgetfulness makes Luigi rich
Berlusconi’s testament, “involuntary” assist. Forgetfulness makes Luigi rich

by admin
Berlusconi’s testament, “involuntary” assist. Forgetfulness makes Luigi rich

Will Berlusconi, who pays those 230 million to the legates? The Louis case

Who knows what he thought Louis Berlusconi upon opening the father’s will. In the last document, in fact, dated January 19, 2022, the name of the youngest does not appear. “Dear Marina, Piersilvio, Barbara and Eleonora. I’m going to the San Raffaele. If I don’t come back, please take note of the following: from your inheritance of all my goods you should reserve these donations for Paolo Berlusconi 100 million, to Marta fascinates 100 million, to Marcello Dell’Utri 30 million for the good I loved them and for what they wanted me. Thanks, much love to all of you. Your dad”. One forgetfulness – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – which, however, could have concrete consequences. An oversight or a deliberate choice? The most attentive observers seem to agree on a simple oversight, which occurred in a dramatic moment such as hospitalization at San Raffaele.

But in this way – continues Il Sole – i leave yourself decided by Berlusconi for his brother Paolo, his partner Marta Fascina and his friend Marcello Dell’Utri, for a total allowance of 230 million eurosthey won’t be (or shouldn’t be) taken pro rata from the inheritance of the youngest. Translated in a nutshell: if the bequests in favor of Paolo, Fascina and Dell’Utri were also to burden Barbara and Eleonora, explains the notary Corsaro to the Bari newspaper, “it would affected their legitimate shareso they could refuse to fulfill these legacies”. And then, in that case, who should shell out the 230 million that the father has promised to his partner, brother and lifelong friend? “From a rigorous interpretation of article 549 of the Civil Codewhich does not allow for weights or conditions to be placed on the share of the legitimate – explains the notary – the weight of the fulfillment of this legacy should weigh only on Marina and Pier Silvio“. Certainly not about Luigi.

