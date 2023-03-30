Home Business Bertelsmann is also aiming for record sales in 2023
Business

Bertelsmann is also aiming for record sales in 2023

by admin
Bertelsmann is also aiming for record sales in 2023

Most recently, the $2.2 billion takeover of the US publisher Simon & Schuster by the Bertelsmann subsidiary Penguin Random House collapsed, costing the group $200 million in severance payments. Rabe recently failed in France and the Netherlands in his plan to create national champions in the European television market around RTL in order to stand up to the competition from Netflix & Co. In the medium term, he had repeatedly brought up closer cooperation between RTL and competitor ProSiebenSat.1. Its boss Bert Habets said on Tuesday that the resistance of the antitrust authorities had probably stopped the RTL strategy in terms of national champions for the time being. “I think that’s a very clear signal, so I don’t expect any opportunities on this front in the German market in the next few years,” said Habets, who was RTL boss himself until 2019.

See also  Several low-cap stocks were investigated by hundreds of institutions, and business giants revealed key information such as transition to new energy – yqqlm

You may also like

Pension and salary at the same time –...

​​​​​​​Rates at the peak, spreads falling. But nightmare...

Elon Musk & tech elite warn of dangers...

Opinions and Review, Should You Have Them in...

Israel’s future in ‘Bibi’ hands

Germany’s Great Inflation 1923 – Causes, Consequences and...

‘Rarest of the rare’ pink diamond will go...

ECB: inflation should remain too high for too...

Germany overturned the table and the EU gave...

Cashburners: the Gorillas Story – new podcast at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy