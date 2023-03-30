Berlin – In 2021, almost 465.7 billion euros flowed into healthcare across all providers, almost 5.7 percent more than in the previous year. The share of statutory health insurance (GKV) is the highest at 254.8 billion euros – and the trend is rising. The numbers make the importance of the health care system in Germany clear. These and numerous other findings can be found in the newly published “vdek basic data of the health care system 2023″. The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) publishes this brochure annually.

Substitute cash registers largest cash register type

In July 2022, around 74 million of the more than 83 million people in Germany were insured under statutory health insurance. That is around 90 percent of the German population. The insured of the substitute funds (TK, BARMER, DAK-Gesundheit, KKH, hkk, HEK) make up the largest share with more than 28 million.

Demographic change

The figures also impressively illustrate the demographic change in the Federal Republic. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) calculates that a girl born in 2070 will be 5.1 years older than a girl born in 2022. Life expectancy for boys is even expected to increase by 6.3 years over the same period.

Reference work with 68 pages of facts

The brochure collects and illustrates these and other figures on 68 pages. The areas of population, insured persons and health insurance companies, financing, care and social long-term care insurance are covered. The basic data 2023 is already the 27th edition of the format, which has now established itself as a reference work for numerous players in the healthcare sector.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.