Home » EU commission approves new drug for cardiomyopathy – Medicine
Health

EU commission approves new drug for cardiomyopathy – Medicine

by admin
EU commission approves new drug for cardiomyopathy – Medicine

A new drug arrives for a cardiomyopathy © ANSA/Ansa

The European Commission (EC) has approved a new drug for symptomatic hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that is often hereditary, debilitating and progressive and which can cause patients symptoms such as shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, dizziness up to serious complications even lethal .
“Mavacamten is the first and only selective allosteric and reversible cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the Member States* of the European Union (EU) and the first cardiac myosin inhibitor that addresses the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy. European Commission of mavacamten builds on positive efficacy and safety results from Phase 3 studies.” “Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, often genetically determined, causes an increase in the thickness of the walls of the left ventricle of the heart – explains Gianfranco Sinagra, Director of the Cardiothoracovascular Department of the Integrated University Health Authority of Trieste, Full Professor of Cardiology and Director of the School of Specialization in Cardiovascular at the University of Trieste – Despite being a rare disease, hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy is among the top three causes of sudden juvenile death among athletes Life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias can occur in young people and in athletes, without being preceded by premonitory symptoms. The disease, in fact, can be completely asymptomatic, or present transient symptoms such as dyspnoea, fatigue, loss of consciousness”. “It is the most frequent familial genetic heart disease, in fact in about 50-60% of cases it is genetically determined – continues Prof. Sinagra -. This allows you to shift attention from the patient to family members, allowing for early diagnosis and preventive approaches .
The approval of therapies such as mavacantem is undoubtedly an important step forward that will allow us to give concrete answers to people’s needs”.
“It is estimated that there are over 100 thousand people affected by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in Italy. Of these, however, only about 15 thousand have probably received a correct diagnosis” says Iacopo Olivotto, Full Professor of Cardiology at the University of Florence and Director of Pediatric Cardiology of the Meyer IRCCS University Hospital.
“The EXPLORER-HCM study is a milestone, because it is the first trial that has led to the approval of a drug expressly developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that has so far been orphaned on a pharmacological level” continues Olivotto, who is Principal Investigator of the EXPLORER-HCM study. Patients in Europe who will now have the treatment option mavacamten, a first-in-class inhibitor of cardiac myosin that targets the underlying pathophysiology of symptomatic hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy,” said Samit Hirawat, MD, chief medical officer, Bristol Myers Squibb “We are proud to bring this innovative treatment to more patients around the world and reaffirm our global commitment to transforming patients’ lives through science.”

See also  watch out for the solar eclipse on Thursday

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

You may also like

Why Can’t I Lose Weight? Common Ailments that...

Legal Medicine Statement Regarding Alleged Necropsy Photos of...

Lanzoni Srl / Ministry of Health

Julian Zietlow: How the fitness influencer crashed

Defeat Heartburn: Effective Remedies and Tips for a...

they all come out by now

Those who legalize cannabis must strengthen prevention –...

A biobank with 5 million samples for research...

Get Fit and Glow with the Fluo Run:...

Language Barriers and Healthcare Needs: Insights from Aflac’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy