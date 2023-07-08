Mantovano, ‘G7 in Puglia with five thousand people’ – Puglia

‘It will be in an area easily accessible from the two airports’

(ANSA) – BARI, JULY 07 – “The place will be indicated by the Prime Minister who, as you know, carried out an extensive inspection a few days ago”. This was stated by the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, in Bari on the sidelines of a meeting, answering a question from journalists on the choice of the place in Puglia which will host the next G7 in June 2024. “It will certainly be in an area easily reachable from the two airports and also from Grottaglie.An area – he added – beautiful, welcoming as all of Puglia is”.



“I would say not to focus our attention only on the physical place where the big 7 will be, but on the whole area south of Bari, because a total of 5,000 people will arrive, and obviously they cannot stay in just one place.



The reception and hotel system of the part between Bari and Brindisi will be mobilized”. (ANSA).



