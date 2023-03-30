PR/Business Insider

Are you looking for a new tariff for your smartphone? Freenet has a lucrative offer right now: you can get an extensive 20 gigabytes of data for EUR 9.99 a month.* And that in the Deutsche Telekom network. In addition, you are currently saving the connection price. Sounds like a tariff cracker – you can find out below whether it is.

Telekom tariff: The deal with Freenet is so good

Freenet has the Green LTE 20 GB mobile phone tariff in the Telekom network for EUR 9.99 instead of EUR 36.99.* That is a strong 73 percent discount on the normal price. And: With an SMS you even save yourself the connection fee of normally 39.99 euros. The offer will, however only available until March 31st at 12 noon be – so you should decide quickly and strike!

The key data for the Telekom tariff at a glance:

Data volume: 20 gigabytes (LTE, 25 megabits per second)

In the telecom network

Term: 24 months

Flat rate: Telephony and SMS to all German networks, including EU roaming

Monthly basic price: 9.99 euros

Save a one-off connection price (39.99 euros) with SMS

So you save the connection price: To be reimbursed for the 39.99 euros for the Freenet connection, you must send an SMS with the text “AP free” (without special characters) to 8362 within 30 days of activation. The SMS costs a one-off fee of EUR 0.19.

For whom is the Freenet Telekom tariff worthwhile?

Anyone who likes to watch videos regularly, stream music and use various apps is well advised to have 20 gigabytes a month. Because with this extensive data volume, you can not only chat and surf the mobile network, but also regularly use social media and stream films, series and music. With the Telekom tariff, you would no longer be constantly dependent on whether a WLAN network is available nearby. Since the all-net flat rate is usually EUR 36.99 per month and you save EUR 27.00 with this offer, the tariff deal is definitely worth it in terms of price.

Tipp: After the 24-month minimum contract term has expired, the provider calls up the regular basic fee of 36.99 euros per month. So you would do well to look around for a new offer in good time.

Smartphone at the tariff

Are you not just looking for a contract, but want to get a smartphone straight away? An absolute top model is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.* The new Samsung flagship is also available from Freenet. There you can also secure an immediate bonus of EUR 150.00 if you trade in your old device. Instead of 1,579.00 euros, you pay 1,429.00 euros for the high-end smartphone. Streaming and surfing in the Telekom tariff are even more fun with it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512 gigabytes of memory

6.8 inch display

200-Megapixel-Camera

5,000 mAh battery

Includes S Pen (stylus)

150.00 euros immediate discount when sending in the old device (in addition to the purchase value)