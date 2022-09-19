Guided readingWeekly Northbound Funding: Net buying is for mining, and net selling is for banking. The top five industries with net purchases are mining, computer, transportation, electronics, and defense industry.

In the past week, the net sales of northbound funds were 6.088 billion, and there were short-term repetitions, indicating that risk appetite was unstable and needs to be followed and observed.

Last week, the industry with the largest net purchases of northbound funds was mining, with a net purchase of 958 million, and the industry with the largest net sales was banking, with a net sale of 1.523 billion. The top five industries with net purchases are mining, computer, transportation, electronics, and defense industry.

Last week, the top five stocks that Northbound funds bought net were Ping An of China, Shaanxi Coal Industry, Gree Electric Appliances, Mindray Medical, and SF Holding. The top 20 net purchases totaled 9.182 billion net purchases, with an average net purchase of 459 million, a decrease from the previous period;

Last week, there were 5 individual stocks with net sales of more than 500 million yuan from northbound funds, and China Merchants Bank and Ningde Times sold more than 1 billion yuan. The total net sales of the top 20 net sales was 9.165 billion, and the average net sales was 458 million; the average net sales of the top 20 northbound funds were basically the same, indicating that the attitude towards individual stocks was neutral, and the overall trading activity was reduced. , wait-and-see sentiment rises.