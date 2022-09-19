Home Entertainment Into the PUMA x JJJJound Shanghai concept space for a limited time
Based on the classic shoe SUEDE, PUMA joined hands with the Canadian creative unit JJJJound to launch the first joint shoe, interpreting the design concept of “Authentic, Timeless, Minimal”.

On the occasion of the release of the joint shoes, PUMA created a joint limited-time concept space in Shanghai LABELHOOD BOX with the theme of “creative process”, which is also JJJJound’s first offline event in China. The two parties have displayed a series of props such as smartphone walls, lab coats, and retro desktop computers in the gray and white tone concept space like a “hacker lab”, while the PUMA x JJJJound joint SUEDE shoes are displayed in a casual form. It is naturally integrated into the story background of the scene construction, which alludes to the current practice of creative marketers to create “life” with scientific methods, expresses the influence of sneaker culture in the digital field, and shows the brand’s thinking on the creation and interaction methods in the era of social media.

The new PUMA x JJJJound joint shoes will be available on PUMA online and offline channels and selected retail stores from September 24th, while the PUMA x JJJJound limited-time concept space will be open to the public from September 17th to September 25th. Interested readers may wish to go.

PUMA x JJJJound Limited Time Concept Space
address:LABELHOOD BOX, No. 1, Lane 611, Changle Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

