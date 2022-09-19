Home Technology GALAX’s new graphics card exposed? Four fans combined with four-slot thickness cooling module | XFastest News
GALAX's new graphics card exposed? Four fans combined with four-slot thickness cooling module | XFastest News

GALAX’s new graphics card exposed? Four fans combined with four-slot thickness cooling module | XFastest News

The foreign website videocardz shared a series of 3D renderings of the new GALAX graphics card. Although it is still uncertain which graphics card model it is, the exaggerated volume of the cooling module with four-slot thickness can definitely be a high-end model!

The article mentioned that the card uses the 16Pin (12VHPWR) PCIE power supply interface of the ATX 3.0 specification. Although there is no model name printed on the box, there is only one SG series (Serious Gaming) under GALAX that can be added to the backplane of the graphics card. With the fourth fan installed, we can infer this 3D rendering of the graphics card based on this clue, which should be the new graphics card of the GALAX SG series.

What is special is that this graphics card uses four fans. One fan is installed on the back panel to help air flow through the cooling fins. It is the same concept as the current GALAX SG series graphics card, but the graphics card itself is wider and wider. The fan size on the board is also larger, so it may cause installation conflicts with the memory or the air cooling tower in some cases, but more details will wait until the official release in a few weeks. !

