A Monday of “retreats in bursts“and reports from the Ministry of Health. These are alarms relating to food. And one of these, as said by the Ministry of Health, concerns a lot of Maccagno cheese branded Antoniotti Michela.

According to what he writes ilfattoalimentare.itwhich resumes the alert of the ministry, the recall is due to the “possible presence of pathogenic germs (E. coli STEC) “. And again, the product subject to the recall is the one sold in cylindrical shapes of about 4 kilograms, the batch number is 2/7.

Also according to what ilfattoalimentare.it writes, the Maccagno cheese subject to recall “was produced by the Antoniotti Michela company in the Casale Montuccia plantin the municipality of Veglio, in the province of Biella (DIA n ° 317 of 18/06/2013), and was sold starting from the second week of July “.

As always in these circumstances, as a precaution, the recommendation is not to consume the products with the lots and deadlines indicated, to return them to the point of sale where they were purchased to obtain a refund or replacement.

