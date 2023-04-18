Best Workplace 2023, the 60 companies where people work best in Italy

Best Workplace 2023, here are the 60 best companies in Italy according to employees

I am 60 the awarded companies such as Best Workplaces Italia 2023or those where you work best. Great Place to Work Italiaa company specializing in the business climate analysis sector, examined 303 companies and over 164,000 collaborators for the launch of the 22nd annual ranking. The ranking, which can be consulted on the greatplacetowork.it website, was divided into four different categories based on the number of collaborators: companies with over 500 employees, with a number between 150 and 499, between 50 and 149 and between 10 and 49.

Among the largest companies, it is in first place Hiltonfollowed by Salesforce e American Express. In the category of companies between 150 and 499 we find Bending Spoons in the lead, between 50 and 149 Biogen Italia and between 10 and 49 Accuracy. The ranking is the result of a year-long research effort. In this regard, it emerges the increase in the Trust Indexor the value related to the trust of individual collaborators, which rises by 2% compared to a year ago (89% against 87% in 2022). Always remaining in the Trust Index perspective, the Italian Best Workplaces arise above the European average (89%), behind only Denmark and tied with Belgium and Finland.

The word growth, however, does not only concern trust, but also the sales: the 60 best workplaces in Italy in 2023 recorded one average annual growth in turnover equal to 26%compared to 23.25% in 2021. The strength of Made in Italy: 31 companies out of 60 (52%) in the ranking are Italian, a figure that is clearly growing compared to 10 years ago when companies with headquarters in the Bel Paese were only 8 out of 35 (23%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

