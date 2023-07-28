Colombian Celebrities Take Flight: The Private Jets of Karol G, Maluma, and More

provide the content for a news article using this content

In show business, fame and success often go hand in hand with luxury and comfort. Two Colombian stars who have reached the top of the music industry with their talent are Karol G and Maluma.

These artists have achieved a level of success that allows them to enjoy unique privileges, such as having their own private plane. These are just some of the long list of famous Colombians who have managed to acquire one.

Although maintaining a private jet can be expensive, for those who have the financial capacity and the need to travel frequently, owning one can provide perks and conveniences that make it worth the investment.

Get to know some of the celebrities and wealthy people who did not miss the opportunity to have one:

Karol G

The famous singer is one of the most relevant artists today and has a great fortune that has allowed her to indulge in various luxuries. Among them, a collection of cars valued at approximately four billion Colombian pesos.

Although without hesitation, one of his most exclusive belongings is his Dassault Falcon 2000, a private plane with a capacity for 10 passengers that he bought from J Balvin last year for 25 million dollars.

(Keep reading: Avianca plane had to return to Bogotá after an hour’s flight: what happened?).

Silvestre Dangond

The aircraft of one of the largest representatives of vallenato worldwide is a HawkerBeechcraft 800 XP private jet. It has capacity for 9 passengers and is marked with the name of the artist and his signature.

It is estimated that it had a cost of around 6,000 million pesos. With this he also celebrated his birthday landing in Valledupar, the land where he was born as an artist and has given him the greatest joy in his career.

Maluma

This urban music artist stood out on social networks when he was moved to buy his first private plane in 2019, a black Gulfstream G450, with capacity for 14 people.

He himself named it ‘Royalty Air’ and it is capable of flying at a cruising speed of around 880 km/h. Although this private jet is one of his most prized possessions, Maluma also has luxury vehicles of all kinds.

(It may interest you: Avianca kept 10 planes that were in the fleet of the Viva Air ravine).

Other Colombians with private planes

According to the media ‘El Colombiano’, not only celebrities have ostentatious planes, but also businessmen, companies and politicians have these comforts when traveling.

Examples of this are Julio Mario Santodomingo, Luis Carlos Sarmiento, Carlos Ardila Lulle, the Char family and the owners and senior executives of Bancolombia, Sura, Argos, Riopalia, Manuelita, Colombina, Tecnmoquimicas, among others.

How much does it cost to own a plane?

SOPHIA SALAMANCA GOMEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

