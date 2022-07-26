Original title: Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra presents Harbin Summer

Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra will go to Harbin to participate in the performance season.

[Shenzhen Business Daily](Reporter Qi Qi) At the invitation of the Harbin Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra will go to Harbin from July 26 to 31 to participate in the “Charming Harbin Summer” performance season. The Harbin Symphony Orchestra performed the concert of “Song of Love, Ode to the Motherland”, and the special concert of “Classic of Famous Masters, Perfection and Perfection” by Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra.

At 19:00 on July 28th, the concert of “Song of Love and Ode to the Motherland” was held in Harbin Concert Hall. As a joint exchange performance between Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and Harbin Symphony Orchestra, the first half was conducted by the permanent conductor of Harbin Symphony Orchestra, Yu Xuefeng. Stick, will perform Li Bochan’s “Symphonic Overture to the New Era – Endeavour”, Suona and Orchestra “One Hundred Years of Nirvana”, and Zhu Bin’s arrangement of the violin duet “Why Are Flowers So Red”.

In the second half of the concert, Shenzhen’s original large-scale symphony suite “My Motherland” will be performed, and Fan Tao, a national first-class conductor and permanent conductor of the China Film Orchestra, will be specially invited to hold the baton.

At 19:00 on July 30, the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra's special concert of "Famous Classics, Perfection and Beauty" will be held at the Harbin Concert Hall, conducted by the famous Chinese conductor Zhang Guoyong. Aria on the G String and Mahler's Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor.

