BFF Bank: the partnership with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for a new post-trade model is underway

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) has launched a new post-trade model for contracts concluded on its markets.

The new settlement process is made possible by LuxSE’s partnership with BFF Bank, the largest specialized finance operator in Italy.

The new model simplifies LuxSE’s post-trade process and allows for a more streamlined and efficient settlement of contracts concluded on a channel that includes 21,500 negotiable instruments.

Enrico Tadiotto, VP Transaction Services Department of BFF Banking Group, added: “We are proud to start this partnership with LuxSE and to make one of our post-trade models available to the market, becoming more and more a reference partner for our customers in the development of innovative and tailor-made solutions “.

