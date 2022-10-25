It is 245th day of war in Ukraine and yesterday Putin asked to prepare “as soon as possible” a document on the requirements of the so-called special military operation in Ukraine to the Operation Coordination Council, set up a week ago by the government. At the same time, Mosca welcomed the proposal to include Pope Francis and the US authorities in the talks for the solution of the situation in Ukraine. The green light came from the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov. The spokesman, however, also wondered why Macron, author of the initiative, did not urge anyone to call Zelensky.

And piano Marshall which will engage an entire generation for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This is the topic at the center of the discussion underway in Berlin after 8 months of war. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen cited the World Bank’s “shocking” estimate of 350 billion in damages, while Volodymyr Zelensky asked allies to help him finance the $ 38 billion deficit planned for the government budget. next year due to the ongoing war. “They are the salaries of teachers and doctors, they are pensions, social benefits,” he said in a video link with the conference.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council meets behind closed doors to discuss Russia’s accusation against Ukraine of wanting to build one “Dirty bomb”. Moscow is also moving on the unproven accusations the International Atomic Energy Agencythat will send its inspectors to visit two nuclear sites in Ukraine after receiving a request to that effect from the Kiev authorities. Energoatomthe Ukrainian nuclear operator, said that in the past week Russian forces carried out secret work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. An activity that could be connected to Russia’s claims that Kiev forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device.

Updates hour by hour

23.45 – Zelensky invites British Prime Minister Sunak to Kiev

During his evening telegram speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had invited the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kiev during the meeting he had today. “I believe that the partnership between our countries will be further strengthened,” said the Kiev leader.

23.41 – Moscow: Kiev firm steps leading to nuclear catastrophe

Russia asks Kiev and its “Western curators” to stop “the adoption of measures that will lead the world to a nuclear catastrophe”. This was stated by the deputy head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Vorontsov at a meeting of the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly. Ria Novosti reports it. “We would like to recall Zelensky’s irresponsible statements at the Munich Security Conference in February this year on the possibility of reviewing Ukraine’s denuclearization status, which would mean an attempt to acquire nuclear weapons, this is categorically unacceptable,” he said. Vorontsov

23.22 – White House: any decision on negotiations is up to Zelensky

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that the Biden administration believes any decision to negotiate a peace agreement directly with Russia rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “There is nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine – she explained – our job is to make sure it has what it needs on the ground.”

