Joe Biden was optimistic in his speech to Congress, but his popularity is taking a nosedive

Joe Biden presented the government program for the last two years of his mandate in the White House, in a tense climate, due to the latest not exactly favorable polls and in front of a Congress where the Republicans have control of one of the Chambers.

Biden attempted to reach out to the Republicans, renewed the support for Ukraine and warned, not to say threatened, China.

An hour and ten minutes of vigorously delivered speech: Biden responded to the objections of some and proved to be tense but optimistic. His speech can be considered the launch of the election campaigngiven that wants to run again in 2024.

Biden warns China: “It’s never a good idea to bet against the US”

