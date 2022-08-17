Home Business Biden firma l’Inflation Reduction Act da 750 mld $
The President of the United States, Joe Biden. yesterday signed the bill called the Inflation Reduction Act which provides $ 750 billion for health care, taxes and climate in the White House. “It’s one of the most significant laws in our history,” Biden said.

It is the largest climate investment in American history, allocating over $ 430 billion to reduce carbon emissions over 10 years. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

The plan will be funded through new taxes, including a minimum 15% large corporation tax and a 1% share buyback tax.

