ROME – It will become the yellow of summer, in Prague and its surroundings. A smart man (euphemism) has seen fit to take a ride on the motorway with the car on the track, beautiful red Ferrari. But it was not a racing car from Maranello, and not an F1 car, but a Gp2, which is one of those satellite championships of the Circus. The antechamber of Formula 1.

But let’s get back to the facts. The quiet Czech motorists on the move in Ferragostano were overtaken by the car in question, obviously without a license plate. It seems that this is not the first time: it has already happened in 2018.

The car is a GP2 / 08, Dallara chassis and Mechachrome engine: it lasted three seasons before being replaced by the GP2 / 11. It had a carbon fiber frame, 688 kilos of weight and a beastly V8 engine with 620 hp of power that reached up to 8,500 rpm.

The pilot enjoyed it. He really wanted to sow curiosity: he alternated maximum speed allowed with maneuvers to be seen.

Obviously the whole thing is illegal and the Czech authorities are looking for the culprit. According to the Czech media, he could face a fine of tens of thousands of euros and the suspension of his driving license for a year. The suspect appears to be a 45-year-old man.

Social media went wild, dividing between hilarity and condemnation. The police are investigating, looking for those who own a 620 hp GP2 with Ferrari livery in their garage.

What if you happen to be overtaken on the motorway by a racing car? What would you do?