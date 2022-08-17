PAVIA

Rga Arnaboldi, historically a newly promoted C women’s volleyball series, has finally found a home and will play the home matches of the next regional top championship at the Palaverde di Broni on Saturday at 19. Confirmed coach Marco Fragassi, the leader of the splendid winning ride (all victories, no defeats, only one point left to the opponents throughout the season). Fragassi will also be the club’s sporting director and in the next few days confirmations and new arrivals will be made official for the squad that will face the next C series.

Barbianello, Bressana and Stradella will be the other competition and training venues of the various Arnaboldi team groups. In this regard, the official collaboration agreement with Universo In Volley Pavia and with the new company Bressana Volley Club should be noted, a synergy that will allow the exchange of athletes between the member clubs and the synergistic participation in all the senior championships from the B2 to the Third series. Division, but also to all youth tournaments from Under 18 to S3 torei. In September, the coaches and players of the first teams will activate a series of youth and project open days in the various locations of the synergistic and training clubs.

Guerriero signs with Binasco

Important news also at Credito Cooperativo Binasco. After a very positive season that ended with the arrival at the playoffs, the rossoblù club secured a strong and experienced player like Giulia Guerriero from Csc Cusano Milanino, but returning from a long period in Cinisello between B2 and C series. other new faces are those of Valeria Monti who arrives from Milan Team Volley (Serie C) and will be the new free of Binasco who then announces the return of Sofia D’Alessandro and the confirmations of Giulia Debilio, Rebecca Scola, while they go up in the squad of Serie C from the Binasca Serie D team Andrea Colasanto and the young opposite Rebecca Tacchini.

Totem of the rossoblù club Simona Santagostino confirms herself in her seventh season in a row with Credito Cooperativo Binasco and who will play in the role of free in the next Serie C championship. Finally, the latest announcement at Credito Cooperativo Binasco concerns the signing of Eleonora Ascheri , opposite class 2002, grew up in the Arma di Taggia, already in B2 in 2016 with Carcare and now landing, like the new free Monti, from the Milan Team Volley.

A barrage of confirmations at Psg San Genesio and it could not have been otherwise at the end of a women’s Serie C championship ended with a historic fourth place. And so, still directed in the excellent hands of Martina Bertuzzi, the solid striker Nadia Fassina, the free Letizia Arioli, the central Beatrice Bianchi, the lateral Ludovica Bianchi, the central Alfonsina Silva Orrego, the lateral Alessia Grandi, the second setter Anna Vranis, striker Matilde Gerosa. Two, for now, the new faces, namely the central expert ex Junior Tromello Elena Negri and the very young Federica Manera who rises from the nursery to be the second free. Many confirmations will also characterize the Cus Pavia of coach Diego Cervone who will have clear ideas about the squad only at the end of August. –