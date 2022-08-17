favria

Rule number one. If you decide to adopt a dog or a cat (or if you find them by chance and decide to let them become part of the human family) you must immediately have them examined by a veterinarian who certifies their good health.

“If they come from a kennel or a cattery – they say from the Italian veterinary association – the animals almost certainly have a medical certificate stating their current state of health, which vaccinations they have undergone and if they take or must take drugs and which ones . If, on the other hand, the animal is a foundling then a visit is mandatory. The risk of transmitting diseases from animal to man is very rare but it is also important to protect the dog or cat from any type of disease or to discover pathologies unknown to anyone who is not a veterinarian “.

It is also necessary to understand, in case the foundling was a dog, if the house in which he will live is suitable for the breed, for his temperament. Remember that the dog is a social animal, it needs to live with us and cannot be left alone for too long: are we therefore able to dedicate enough time to it?

Even if the kitten were a cat, it is necessary to create a stimulating but risk-free reality around it.

«A dog needs to go out to dirty at least 3 times a day – say the veterinarians – and he deeply needs to create a balanced relationship with the adopting family. All this requires commitment and time. So if you do not have our advice is to give up adoption because the animal is not a toy, it does not respond to our desires, often the path of education is long and difficult ». Last advice: «Don’t look for it in fairs or markets. Their origin is doubtful and their state of health is too often not guaranteed, but rather in deficit due to the long journeys they have been forced to make, coming (too often) from abroad ». –