曝光的画面中，22岁的高君雨打扮优雅且充满仙气，披散的长发搭配棒球帽以及浅颜色上衣，整个人显得阳光且自然，从其身上丝毫看不到当代大学生的那种颓废，反而有一种积极向上的感觉。

高君雨还分享录取通知书，不得不说，高君雨真的非常优秀。显示的院系为“国家重点实验室”，研究的方向是国际传播。从这些外人鲜少听过的词汇来分析，这样的成就并不是一般人能够比拟的。

The “Reading Machine Girl” herself appeared on the scene and said that she had been studying for a total of seven years in the postgraduate study in China.

The “Reading Machine Girl” herself appeared on the scene and said that she had been studying for a total of seven years in the postgraduate study in China.

On September 28, Gao Junyu, the “Reading Machine Girl”, announced the good news through the official video account. She was successfully enrolled in Communication University of China and studied for a total of seven years. After the news was exposed, many netizens expressed their congratulations, and finally, “Mom no longer has to worry about your studies.”

In the exposed picture, the 22-year-old Gao Junyu is dressed in an elegant and fairy-like manner, with long loose hair, a baseball cap and a light-colored top. The whole person looks sunny and natural, and the decadence of contemporary college students can not be seen from him at all. There is a positive feeling.

Gao Junyu also shared the admission notice. I have to say that Gao Junyu is really excellent. The displayed department is the “State Key Laboratory”, and the research direction is international communication. From the analysis of these words that outsiders have rarely heard, such achievements are not comparable to ordinary people.

It is understood that since last year, Gao Junyu has been active on the video account, and brought a lot of campus fun to the netizens, and even shared his daily life with netizens without hesitation. In March, Gao Junyu also participated in the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, wearing a white dress like a fairy.

