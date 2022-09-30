The “Reading Machine Girl” herself appeared on the scene and said that she had been studying for a total of seven years in the postgraduate study in China.

On September 28, Gao Junyu, the “Reading Machine Girl”, announced the good news through the official video account. She was successfully enrolled in Communication University of China and studied for a total of seven years. After the news was exposed, many netizens expressed their congratulations, and finally, “Mom no longer has to worry about your studies.”

In the exposed picture, the 22-year-old Gao Junyu is dressed in an elegant and fairy-like manner, with long loose hair, a baseball cap and a light-colored top. The whole person looks sunny and natural, and the decadence of contemporary college students can not be seen from him at all. There is a positive feeling.

Gao Junyu also shared the admission notice. I have to say that Gao Junyu is really excellent. The displayed department is the “State Key Laboratory”, and the research direction is international communication. From the analysis of these words that outsiders have rarely heard, such achievements are not comparable to ordinary people.

It is understood that since last year, Gao Junyu has been active on the video account, and brought a lot of campus fun to the netizens, and even shared his daily life with netizens without hesitation. In March, Gao Junyu also participated in the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, wearing a white dress like a fairy.