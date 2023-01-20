Home Business Big Tech’s cuts continue: Google also fires 12,000 people
MILANO – After Microsoft and Amazon, the ax of layoffs also affects workers Google. As reported by Reuters, Alphabet – the parent company of the search engine – would plan to cut 12,000 employees. The cuts would affect the whole company, including human resources, and would affect the whole world, with an immediate impact on US personnel. The Mountain View giant, along with Apple, was the only major Big Tech company that had not yet announced staff cuts.

The layoffs .- reports Bloomberg – were announced by CEO Sundar Pichai in an email in which the CEO said he assumed “full responsibility for the decision”. “These – explains Pichai – are important moments to refine our objectives, review the cost base and divert our talents and our capital towards the main priorities”. According to Pichai, Google has “great opportunities ahead of it”, including that of artificial intelligence, a key investment on which Google has begun to focus.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote. “To support and fuel this growth, we have been hiring in an economic context different from the one we know today” implying that the economic situation has forced the company to reduce its workforce. Alphabet had nearly 187,000 employees worldwide at the end of September 2022. The cuts therefore represent just over 6% of its total workforce. They will be done ‘in all departments, functions, levels of responsibility’ and regions,” Pichai said.

