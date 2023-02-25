Biggest ever!Apple may launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air in April: equipped with M2 chip

According to previous news from screen analyst Ross Young,Apple will launch a 15.5-inch oversized MacBook Air in April, the largest in the series’ history.

At present, Apple’s supply chain company has begun to produce 15.5-inch screen panels for it.

According to the latest news from the overseas supply chain, the product will be equipped with a traditional LCD panel and will not be able to upgrade to OLED. Apple will not upgrade the screen material of the MacBook Air until 2024 at the earliest.

Of course, in addition to the super-sized screen, the newThe new MacBook Air will also be equipped with the Apple M2 chip, and a Pro version is also expected.

This chip adopts TSMC’s second-generation 5nm process, and integrates a total of 40 billion transistors inside, which is nearly 20% more than the M1 Pro chip and double that of the M2 chip.

In terms of GPU, the M2 Pro has a graphics processor with up to 19 cores, 3 more cores than the M1 Pro chip, and a larger L2 cache. The graphics processing speed is 30% higher than that of the M1 Pro chip, and the image processing performance has been greatly improved, bringing an experience comparable to that of a game console.

Thanks to the size upgrade, the interior space will also increase significantly,The new MacBook Air will be equipped with a larger battery, and the battery life may be close to 20 hours, which is very scary.

In other respects, it is reported that the new MacBook Air will also upgrade faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and other protocols.